Joey Field
all rounder
|Full name:
|Joey Field
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|12
|15
|Innings
|12
|11
|15
|Overs
|159.0
|67.0
|45.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|0
|0
|Runs
|508
|466
|434
|Wickets
|12
|10
|15
|Avg
|42.33
|46.6
|28.93
|SR
|79.5
|40.2
|18.06
|Eco
|3.19
|6.95
|9.6
|BB
|4
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|12
|15
|Innings
|10
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|4
|Runs
|194
|52
|27
|Balls Faced
|669
|61
|24
|Avg
|21.55
|8.66
|9
|SR
|28.99
|85.24
|112.5
|Fours
|25
|2
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|38
|31
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0