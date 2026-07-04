Joey Field

Joey Field

all rounder

Full name:Joey Field
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71215
Innings121115
Overs159.067.045.1
Balls---
Maidens3200
Runs508466434
Wickets121015
Avg42.3346.628.93
SR79.540.218.06
Eco3.196.959.6
BB442
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71215
Innings1077
Not outs114
Runs1945227
Balls Faced6696124
Avg21.558.669
SR28.9985.24112.5
Fours2523
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest38319
Hundreds000

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