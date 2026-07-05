William Clark

William Clark

batsman

Full name:William Clark
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches434
Innings510
Overs57.02.00
Balls---
Maidens1200
Runs191150
Wickets300
Avg63.6600
SR11400
Eco3.357.50
BB200
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches434
Innings433
Not outs022
Runs1346371
Balls Faced2075457
Avg33.56371
SR64.73116.66124.56
Fours957
Fifties000
Sixies801
Highest413244
Hundreds000

Another Players

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Wiggins, Bayley

Wiggins, Bayley

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Toole, Raymond

Toole, Raymond

Tickner, Blair

Tickner, Blair

Cobb, Josh

Cobb, Josh

Patel, Ajaz

Patel, Ajaz

Field, Joey

Field, Joey

Ma'ara Ave

Ma'ara Ave