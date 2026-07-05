William Clark
batsman
|Full name:
|William Clark
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|5
|1
|0
|Overs
|57.0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|0
|0
|Runs
|191
|15
|0
|Wickets
|3
|0
|0
|Avg
|63.66
|0
|0
|SR
|114
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.35
|7.5
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|4
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|2
|2
|Runs
|134
|63
|71
|Balls Faced
|207
|54
|57
|Avg
|33.5
|63
|71
|SR
|64.73
|116.66
|124.56
|Fours
|9
|5
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|0
|1
|Highest
|41
|32
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0