Ben Matthew Wheeler

Ben Matthew Wheeler

bowler

Full name:Ben Matthew Wheeler
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches66423960
Innings66753759
Overs51.321.21180.5301.4209.5
Balls-----
Maidens30252162
Runs315216347216561821
Wickets871214957
Avg39.3730.8528.6933.7931.94
SR38.6218.2858.5536.9322.08
Eco6.1110.122.945.488.67
BB32944
4w00422
5w00300
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches66423960
Innings44512840
Not outs4271019
Runs5837854436368
Balls Faced47281546495271
Avg018.519.424.2217.52
SR123.4132.1455.2388.08135.79
Fours431234420
Fifties00630
Sixies327720
Highest3930818047
Hundreds00000

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