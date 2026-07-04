Ben Matthew Wheeler
bowler
|Full name:
|Ben Matthew Wheeler
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|42
|39
|60
|Innings
|6
|6
|75
|37
|59
|Overs
|51.3
|21.2
|1180.5
|301.4
|209.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|252
|16
|2
|Runs
|315
|216
|3472
|1656
|1821
|Wickets
|8
|7
|121
|49
|57
|Avg
|39.37
|30.85
|28.69
|33.79
|31.94
|SR
|38.62
|18.28
|58.55
|36.93
|22.08
|Eco
|6.11
|10.12
|2.94
|5.48
|8.67
|BB
|3
|2
|9
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|42
|39
|60
|Innings
|4
|4
|51
|28
|40
|Not outs
|4
|2
|7
|10
|19
|Runs
|58
|37
|854
|436
|368
|Balls Faced
|47
|28
|1546
|495
|271
|Avg
|0
|18.5
|19.4
|24.22
|17.52
|SR
|123.4
|132.14
|55.23
|88.08
|135.79
|Fours
|4
|3
|123
|44
|20
|Fifties
|0
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Sixies
|3
|2
|7
|7
|20
|Highest
|39
|30
|81
|80
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0