Benjamin Seth Smith
batsman
|Full name:
|Benjamin Seth Smith
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|70
|42
|Innings
|6
|0
|1
|Overs
|22.0
|0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|59
|0
|21
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|59
|0
|0
|SR
|132
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.68
|0
|7
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|71
|70
|42
|Innings
|121
|69
|37
|Not outs
|8
|4
|4
|Runs
|3506
|2034
|693
|Balls Faced
|8335
|2628
|604
|Avg
|31.02
|31.29
|21
|SR
|42.06
|77.39
|114.73
|Fours
|422
|223
|72
|Fifties
|17
|8
|3
|Sixies
|10
|24
|16
|Highest
|244
|149
|80
|Hundreds
|6
|3
|0