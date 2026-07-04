Benjamin Seth Smith

Benjamin Seth Smith

batsman

Full name:Benjamin Seth Smith
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches717042
Innings601
Overs22.003.0
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs59021
Wickets100
Avg5900
SR13200
Eco2.6807
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches717042
Innings1216937
Not outs844
Runs35062034693
Balls Faced83352628604
Avg31.0231.2921
SR42.0677.39114.73
Fours42222372
Fifties1783
Sixies102416
Highest24414980
Hundreds630

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