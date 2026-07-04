Bevan James Small
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bevan James Small
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|34
|39
|Innings
|42
|33
|35
|Overs
|493.1
|238.1
|99.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|87
|7
|1
|Runs
|1831
|1309
|877
|Wickets
|53
|47
|24
|Avg
|34.54
|27.85
|36.54
|SR
|55.83
|30.4
|24.87
|Eco
|3.71
|5.49
|8.81
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|34
|39
|Innings
|31
|23
|27
|Not outs
|6
|5
|15
|Runs
|449
|267
|160
|Balls Faced
|846
|262
|156
|Avg
|17.96
|14.83
|13.33
|SR
|53.07
|101.9
|102.56
|Fours
|58
|20
|8
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|10
|2
|Highest
|76
|37
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0