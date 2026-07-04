Bevan James Small

Bevan James Small

all rounder

Full name:Bevan James Small
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches233439
Innings423335
Overs493.1238.199.3
Balls---
Maidens8771
Runs18311309877
Wickets534724
Avg34.5427.8536.54
SR55.8330.424.87
Eco3.715.498.81
BB753
4w110
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches233439
Innings312327
Not outs6515
Runs449267160
Balls Faced846262156
Avg17.9614.8313.33
SR53.07101.9102.56
Fours58208
Fifties200
Sixies4102
Highest763721
Hundreds000

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