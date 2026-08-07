Bijon Babul Dey
bowler
|Full name:
|Bijon Babul Dey
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|3
|Overs
|3.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|69
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|69
|SR
|0
|42
|Eco
|3.33
|9.85
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|17
|14
|Balls Faced
|29
|16
|Avg
|17
|0
|SR
|58.62
|87.5
|Fours
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0