Bijon Babul Dey

Bijon Babul Dey

bowler

Full name:Bijon Babul Dey
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches17
Innings13
Overs3.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1069
Wickets01
Avg069
SR042
Eco3.339.85
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches17
Innings12
Not outs02
Runs1714
Balls Faced2916
Avg170
SR58.6287.5
Fours31
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1711
Hundreds00

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