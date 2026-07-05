Blayde Capell
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Blayde Capell
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|36
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|30
|36
|11
|Innings
|49
|36
|11
|Not outs
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|1458
|972
|180
|Balls Faced
|2375
|1159
|151
|Avg
|31.69
|27
|16.36
|SR
|61.38
|83.86
|119.2
|Fours
|204
|126
|24
|Fifties
|9
|2
|0
|Sixies
|17
|19
|6
|Highest
|166
|112
|41
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0