Blayde Capell

Blayde Capell

wicket keeper

Full name:Blayde Capell
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches303611
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches303611
Innings493611
Not outs300
Runs1458972180
Balls Faced23751159151
Avg31.692716.36
SR61.3883.86119.2
Fours20412624
Fifties920
Sixies17196
Highest16611241
Hundreds210

Another Players

Valli, Yaseen

Valli, Yaseen

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Moletsane, Pheku

Moletsane, Pheku

Malife, Liabona

Malife, Liabona

Tait, Stephan

Tait, Stephan

Walters, Basheeru

Walters, Basheeru

America, Hershell Bradley

America, Hershell Bradley

Kaber, Thomas

Kaber, Thomas

du Plessis, Jean

du Plessis, Jean

Piedt, Marcello

Piedt, Marcello