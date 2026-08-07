Bobby Zothansanga
bowler
|Full name:
|Bobby Zothansanga
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|18
|19
|Innings
|27
|16
|18
|Overs
|389.0
|102.0
|50.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|39
|1
|0
|Runs
|1698
|553
|401
|Wickets
|37
|5
|12
|Avg
|45.89
|110.6
|33.41
|SR
|63.08
|122.4
|25.08
|Eco
|4.36
|5.42
|7.99
|BB
|7
|1
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|18
|19
|Innings
|30
|9
|7
|Not outs
|7
|4
|4
|Runs
|87
|30
|10
|Balls Faced
|310
|55
|21
|Avg
|3.78
|6
|3.33
|SR
|28.06
|54.54
|47.61
|Fours
|11
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|9
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0