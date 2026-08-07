Bobby Zothansanga

Bobby Zothansanga

bowler

Full name:Bobby Zothansanga
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191819
Innings271618
Overs389.0102.050.1
Balls---
Maidens3910
Runs1698553401
Wickets37512
Avg45.89110.633.41
SR63.08122.425.08
Eco4.365.427.99
BB712
4w200
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191819
Innings3097
Not outs744
Runs873010
Balls Faced3105521
Avg3.7863.33
SR28.0654.5447.61
Fours1130
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest1993
Hundreds000

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