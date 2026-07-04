Bradley Gary Porteous

Bradley Gary Porteous

batsman

Full name:Bradley Gary Porteous
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Dolphins

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1426
Innings93
Overs60.010.0
Balls--
Maidens130
Runs20256
Wickets52
Avg40.428
SR7230
Eco3.365.6
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1426
Innings2325
Not outs33
Runs665688
Balls Faced1292770
Avg33.2531.27
SR51.4789.35
Fours9263
Fifties43
Sixies214
Highest171100
Hundreds11

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