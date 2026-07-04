Bradley Gary Porteous
batsman
|Full name:
|Bradley Gary Porteous
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|26
|Innings
|9
|3
|Overs
|60.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|0
|Runs
|202
|56
|Wickets
|5
|2
|Avg
|40.4
|28
|SR
|72
|30
|Eco
|3.36
|5.6
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|26
|Innings
|23
|25
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|665
|688
|Balls Faced
|1292
|770
|Avg
|33.25
|31.27
|SR
|51.47
|89.35
|Fours
|92
|63
|Fifties
|4
|3
|Sixies
|2
|14
|Highest
|171
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|1