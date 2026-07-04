Bradley Schmulian

Bradley Schmulian

all rounder

Full name:Bradley Schmulian
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3825
Innings4714
Overs324.255.0
Balls--
Maidens691
Runs984404
Wickets333
Avg29.81134.66
SR58.96110
Eco3.037.34
BB51
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3825
Innings6522
Not outs44
Runs2475793
Balls Faced42981010
Avg40.5744.05
SR57.5878.51
Fours29971
Fifties146
Sixies107
Highest20393
Hundreds50

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