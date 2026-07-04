Bradley Schmulian
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bradley Schmulian
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|38
|25
|Innings
|47
|14
|Overs
|324.2
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|1
|Runs
|984
|404
|Wickets
|33
|3
|Avg
|29.81
|134.66
|SR
|58.96
|110
|Eco
|3.03
|7.34
|BB
|5
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|38
|25
|Innings
|65
|22
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|2475
|793
|Balls Faced
|4298
|1010
|Avg
|40.57
|44.05
|SR
|57.58
|78.51
|Fours
|299
|71
|Fifties
|14
|6
|Sixies
|10
|7
|Highest
|203
|93
|Hundreds
|5
|0