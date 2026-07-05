Brett Manning Johnson
bowler
|Full name:
|Brett Manning Johnson
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|12.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|69
|65
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|65
|SR
|0
|42
|Eco
|5.75
|9.28
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|9
|5
|Balls Faced
|18
|4
|Avg
|9
|5
|SR
|50
|125
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0