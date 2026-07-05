Brett Manning Johnson

Brett Manning Johnson

bowler

Full name:Brett Manning Johnson
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs12.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6965
Wickets01
Avg065
SR042
Eco5.759.28
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs22
Runs95
Balls Faced184
Avg95
SR50125
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest65
Hundreds00

Another Players

Hancock, David

Hancock, David

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Woakes, Chris

Woakes, Chris

Vishvaka, Devan

Vishvaka, Devan

McPeake, Iain Geoffrey

McPeake, Iain Geoffrey

Bhula, Jakob

Bhula, Jakob

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Fletcher, Luke

Fletcher, Luke

Bennett, Hamish

Bennett, Hamish