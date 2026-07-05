Brian Kerr Corbin
batsman
|Full name:
|Brian Kerr Corbin
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|95
|95
|Balls Faced
|63
|63
|Avg
|23.75
|23.75
|SR
|150.79
|150.79
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|34
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0