Bukhari Iiikkal Munchummal

Bukhari Iiikkal Munchummal

bowler

Full name:Bukhari Iiikkal Munchummal
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2023 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs25.025.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs146146
Wickets33
Avg48.6648.66
SR5050
Eco5.845.84
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs1212
Balls Faced1717
Avg66
SR70.5870.58
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

Another Players

Nadeem, Mohammed

Nadeem, Mohammed

Athamlebbe, Mohammad Ahnaff

Athamlebbe, Mohammad Ahnaff

Munaweera, Gayan

Munaweera, Gayan

Kumar, Bipin

Kumar, Bipin

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Kamran

Khan, Kamran

Rizlan, Mohammad

Rizlan, Mohammad

A, Mohammed Irshad E

A, Mohammed Irshad E

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Farooq, Amir

Farooq, Amir