Bukhari Iiikkal Munchummal
bowler
|Full name:
|Bukhari Iiikkal Munchummal
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|25.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|146
|146
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|48.66
|48.66
|SR
|50
|50
|Eco
|5.84
|5.84
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|12
|12
|Balls Faced
|17
|17
|Avg
|6
|6
|SR
|70.58
|70.58
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0