C Lalrinsanga
bowler
|Full name:
|C Lalrinsanga
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|7.0
|0.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|2
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.42
|4
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|14
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|44
|30
|Balls Faced
|367
|147
|Avg
|3.14
|4.28
|SR
|11.98
|20.4
|Fours
|5
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0