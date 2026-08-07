C Lalrinsanga

C Lalrinsanga

bowler

Full name:C Lalrinsanga
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches88
Innings11
Overs7.00.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs382
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco5.424
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches88
Innings148
Not outs01
Runs4430
Balls Faced367147
Avg3.144.28
SR11.9820.4
Fours53
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1512
Hundreds00

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