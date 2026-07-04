Carl Tapfuma Mumba
bowler
|Full name:
|Carl Tapfuma Mumba
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|2
|51
|56
|19
|Innings
|6
|7
|2
|85
|52
|17
|Overs
|99.5
|45.2
|5.0
|1094.4
|358.4
|38.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|0
|0
|248
|19
|0
|Runs
|354
|326
|50
|3267
|1949
|361
|Wickets
|10
|7
|0
|136
|68
|9
|Avg
|35.4
|46.57
|0
|24.02
|28.66
|40.11
|SR
|59.9
|38.85
|0
|48.29
|31.64
|25.33
|Eco
|3.54
|7.19
|10
|2.98
|5.43
|9.5
|BB
|5
|3
|0
|8
|5
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|2
|51
|56
|19
|Innings
|5
|7
|2
|80
|40
|10
|Not outs
|2
|3
|1
|15
|17
|1
|Runs
|25
|32
|26
|999
|516
|122
|Balls Faced
|107
|55
|17
|1729
|467
|79
|Avg
|8.33
|8
|26
|15.36
|22.43
|13.55
|SR
|23.36
|58.18
|152.94
|57.77
|110.49
|154.43
|Fours
|3
|1
|3
|97
|24
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|29
|35
|7
|Highest
|11
|13
|25
|55
|54
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0