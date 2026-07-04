Carl Tapfuma Mumba

Carl Tapfuma Mumba

bowler

Full name:Carl Tapfuma Mumba
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches372515619
Innings672855217
Overs99.545.25.01094.4358.438.0
Balls------
Maidens1700248190
Runs3543265032671949361
Wickets1070136689
Avg35.446.57024.0228.6640.11
SR59.938.85048.2931.6425.33
Eco3.547.19102.985.439.5
BB530852
4w100540
5w000720
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches372515619
Innings572804010
Not outs23115171
Runs253226999516122
Balls Faced1075517172946779
Avg8.3382615.3622.4313.55
SR23.3658.18152.9457.77110.49154.43
Fours31397249
Fifties000310
Sixies01129357
Highest111325555438
Hundreds000000

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