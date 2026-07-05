Cecil Pervez Khan

Cecil Pervez Khan

bowler

Full name:Cecil Pervez Khan
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Mississauga Panthers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches513111
Innings523111
Overs13.025.0244.429.3
Balls----
Maidens13191
Runs88871158227
Wickets522910
Avg17.643.539.9322.7
SR15.67550.6217.7
Eco6.763.484.737.69
BB3243
4w0010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches513111
Innings01181
Not outs0061
Runs026742
Balls Faced034964
Avg0266.160
SR076.4777.0850
Fours0170
Fifties0000
Sixies0210
Highest026192
Hundreds0000

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