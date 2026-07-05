Cecil Pervez Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Cecil Pervez Khan
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|31
|11
|Innings
|5
|2
|31
|11
|Overs
|13.0
|25.0
|244.4
|29.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|3
|19
|1
|Runs
|88
|87
|1158
|227
|Wickets
|5
|2
|29
|10
|Avg
|17.6
|43.5
|39.93
|22.7
|SR
|15.6
|75
|50.62
|17.7
|Eco
|6.76
|3.48
|4.73
|7.69
|BB
|3
|2
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|31
|11
|Innings
|0
|1
|18
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|6
|1
|Runs
|0
|26
|74
|2
|Balls Faced
|0
|34
|96
|4
|Avg
|0
|26
|6.16
|0
|SR
|0
|76.47
|77.08
|50
|Fours
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Highest
|0
|26
|19
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0