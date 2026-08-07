Chachole Frank Tlali

Chachole Frank Tlali

wicket keeper

Full name:Chachole Frank Tlali
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1212
Not outs00
Runs197197
Balls Faced199199
Avg16.4116.41
SR98.9998.99
Fours1717
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest4242
Hundreds00

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