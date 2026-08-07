Chachole Frank Tlali
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Chachole Frank Tlali
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|197
|197
|Balls Faced
|199
|199
|Avg
|16.41
|16.41
|SR
|98.99
|98.99
|Fours
|17
|17
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|42
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0