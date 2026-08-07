Hussain Omar

Hussain Omar

wicket keeper

Full name:Hussain Omar
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7272
Wickets33
Avg2424
SR1616
Eco99
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs4444
Balls Faced5454
Avg7.337.33
SR81.4881.48
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3333
Hundreds00

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