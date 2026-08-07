Hussain Omar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Hussain Omar
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|72
|72
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|24
|24
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|9
|9
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|44
|44
|Balls Faced
|54
|54
|Avg
|7.33
|7.33
|SR
|81.48
|81.48
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|33
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0