Jayant VijayaKumar

Jayant VijayaKumar

batsman

Full name:Jayant VijayaKumar
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings22
Overs2.52.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4646
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco16.2316.23
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs3737
Balls Faced5555
Avg9.259.25
SR67.2767.27
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3131
Hundreds00

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