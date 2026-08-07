Jayant VijayaKumar
batsman
|Full name:
|Jayant VijayaKumar
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.5
|2.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|46
|46
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|16.23
|16.23
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|37
|Balls Faced
|55
|55
|Avg
|9.25
|9.25
|SR
|67.27
|67.27
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|31
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0