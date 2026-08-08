Tsepiso David Chaoana

Tsepiso David Chaoana

bowler

Full name:Tsepiso David Chaoana
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Overs36.436.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs268268
Wickets44
Avg6767
SR5555
Eco7.37.3
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings77
Not outs22
Runs2727
Balls Faced4242
Avg5.45.4
SR64.2864.28
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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