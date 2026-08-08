Tsepiso David Chaoana
bowler
|Full name:
|Tsepiso David Chaoana
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|36.4
|36.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|268
|268
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|67
|67
|SR
|55
|55
|Eco
|7.3
|7.3
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|42
|42
|Avg
|5.4
|5.4
|SR
|64.28
|64.28
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0