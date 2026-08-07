Monanthane Lefulere

Monanthane Lefulere

bowler

Full name:Monanthane Lefulere
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6565
Wickets11
Avg6565
SR2424
Eco16.2516.25
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs22
Balls Faced44
Avg11
SR5050
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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