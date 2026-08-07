Monanthane Lefulere
bowler
|Full name:
|Monanthane Lefulere
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|65
|65
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|65
|65
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|16.25
|16.25
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|4
|4
|Avg
|1
|1
|SR
|50
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0