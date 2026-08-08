Waseem Yaqoob

Waseem Yaqoob

all rounder

Full name:Waseem Yaqoob
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs23.023.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs214214
Wickets88
Avg26.7526.75
SR17.2517.25
Eco9.39.3
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs102102
Balls Faced112112
Avg1717
SR91.0791.07
Fours99
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3131
Hundreds00

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