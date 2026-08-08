Waseem Yaqoob
all rounder
|Full name:
|Waseem Yaqoob
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|23.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|214
|214
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|26.75
|26.75
|SR
|17.25
|17.25
|Eco
|9.3
|9.3
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|102
|102
|Balls Faced
|112
|112
|Avg
|17
|17
|SR
|91.07
|91.07
|Fours
|9
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|31
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0