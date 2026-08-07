Mohleki Elias Leoela

Mohleki Elias Leoela

batsman

Full name:Mohleki Elias Leoela
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings11
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2020
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco6.666.66
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs44
Runs1515
Balls Faced3333
Avg7.57.5
SR45.4545.45
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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