Mohleki Elias Leoela
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohleki Elias Leoela
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|20
|20
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6.66
|6.66
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|15
|15
|Balls Faced
|33
|33
|Avg
|7.5
|7.5
|SR
|45.45
|45.45
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0