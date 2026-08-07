Mohammad Maaz Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Maaz Khan
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|52
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|13
|13
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|203
|203
|Balls Faced
|133
|133
|Avg
|18.45
|18.45
|SR
|152.63
|152.63
|Fours
|15
|15
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|13
|13
|Highest
|68
|68
|Hundreds
|0
|0