Mohammad Maaz Khan

Mohammad Maaz Khan

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Maaz Khan
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5252
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1313
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1212
Not outs11
Runs203203
Balls Faced133133
Avg18.4518.45
SR152.63152.63
Fours1515
Fifties22
Sixies1313
Highest6868
Hundreds00

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