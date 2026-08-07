Mpiti Gabriel Lerotholi

Mpiti Gabriel Lerotholi

all rounder

Full name:Mpiti Gabriel Lerotholi
Nationality:Lesotho

Teams

2024 Teams

Lesotho

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Overs15.215.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs123123
Wickets22
Avg61.561.5
SR4646
Eco8.028.02
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs102102
Balls Faced103103
Avg20.420.4
SR99.0299.02
Fours1313
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4545
Hundreds00

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