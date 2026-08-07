Mpiti Gabriel Lerotholi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mpiti Gabriel Lerotholi
|Nationality:
|Lesotho
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|15.2
|15.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|123
|123
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|61.5
|61.5
|SR
|46
|46
|Eco
|8.02
|8.02
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|102
|102
|Balls Faced
|103
|103
|Avg
|20.4
|20.4
|SR
|99.02
|99.02
|Fours
|13
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|45
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0