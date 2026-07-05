Chamara Fernando
batsman
|Full name:
|Chamara Fernando
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|14
|17
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|5.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|16
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|3.2
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|14
|17
|Innings
|2
|14
|16
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|17
|147
|280
|Balls Faced
|18
|252
|264
|Avg
|8.5
|10.5
|18.66
|SR
|94.44
|58.33
|106.06
|Fours
|3
|20
|26
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|13
|51
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0