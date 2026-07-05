Chamara Fernando

Chamara Fernando

batsman

Full name:Chamara Fernando

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11417
Innings010
Overs05.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0160
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco03.20
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11417
Innings21416
Not outs001
Runs17147280
Balls Faced18252264
Avg8.510.518.66
SR94.4458.33106.06
Fours32026
Fifties010
Sixies003
Highest135145
Hundreds000

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