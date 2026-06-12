Chan Sau Har

Chan Sau Har

bowler

Full name:Chan Sau Har
Nationality:Hong Kong, China

Teams

2026 Teams

Hong Kong, China Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches9
Innings4
Overs11.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs73
Wickets1
Avg73
SR66
Eco6.63
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches9
Innings7
Not outs2
Runs40
Balls Faced56
Avg8
SR71.42
Fours4
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest18
Hundreds0

Chan Sau Har Schedule & Results

Another Players

Chan, Dorothea

Chan, Dorothea

Siu, Mei Wai

Siu, Mei Wai

Cheung, Lemon

Cheung, Lemon

Hubbard, Elysa

Hubbard, Elysa

Chan, Betty

Chan, Betty

Lai, Emma

Lai, Emma

Poon, Bella

Poon, Bella

Venkatesh, Ruchitha

Venkatesh, Ruchitha

Hill, Mariko

Hill, Mariko

Yousaf, Akasha

Yousaf, Akasha