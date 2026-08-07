Chetan Ramchandra Suryawanshi

Chetan Ramchandra Suryawanshi

wicket keeper

Full name:Chetan Ramchandra Suryawanshi
Nationality:Singapore

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1313
Wickets11
Avg1313
SR1212
Eco6.56.5
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs6464
Balls Faced5050
Avg1616
SR128128
Fours55
Fifties11
Sixies22
Highest5353
Hundreds00

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