Chetan Ramchandra Suryawanshi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Chetan Ramchandra Suryawanshi
|Nationality:
|Singapore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|13
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|6.5
|6.5
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|64
|64
|Balls Faced
|50
|50
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|128
|128
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|53
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0