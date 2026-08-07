Chinmay Rajesh Sutar

Chinmay Rajesh Sutar

batsman

Full name:Chinmay Rajesh Sutar

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches41
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches41
Innings31
Not outs20
Runs13219
Balls Faced12422
Avg13219
SR106.4586.36
Fours132
Fifties00
Sixies30
Highest10419
Hundreds10

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