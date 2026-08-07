Chinmay Rajesh Sutar
batsman
|Full name:
|Chinmay Rajesh Sutar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|132
|19
|Balls Faced
|124
|22
|Avg
|132
|19
|SR
|106.45
|86.36
|Fours
|13
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|104
|19
|Hundreds
|1
|0