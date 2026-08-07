Prasad Pawar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Prasad Pawar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|171
|11
|Balls Faced
|326
|24
|Avg
|57
|11
|SR
|52.45
|45.83
|Fours
|18
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|145
|11
|Hundreds
|1
|0