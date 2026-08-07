Prasad Pawar

Prasad Pawar

wicket keeper

Full name:Prasad Pawar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches31
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches31
Innings31
Not outs00
Runs17111
Balls Faced32624
Avg5711
SR52.4545.83
Fours180
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest14511
Hundreds10

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