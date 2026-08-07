Tanush Karunakar Kotian

Tanush Karunakar Kotian

all rounder

Full name:Tanush Karunakar Kotian
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai

West Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches161515
Innings281514
Overs417.2136.350.1
Balls---
Maidens5160
Runs1487630319
Wickets461915
Avg32.3233.1521.26
SR54.4343.120.06
Eco3.564.616.35
BB744
4w211
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches161515
Innings2186
Not outs624
Runs6508954
Balls Faced11357342
Avg43.3314.8327
SR57.26121.91128.57
Fours6084
Fifties600
Sixies1242
Highest982728
Hundreds000

Tanush Karunakar Kotian Schedule & Results

Tanush Kotian News

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For those who are ready to get to know the cricket player Tanush Kotian, we invite you to find out all the latest news about him: how the matches with his participation went, what training plan he follows, and in which tournaments he will participate.

Watch, South Africa A tour of India | Pant at chirpy best with words of encouragement for young spinners

Watch, South Africa A tour of India | Pant at chirpy best with words of encouragement for young spinners

Rishabh Pant has always grabbed the spotlight with his witty stump mic conversations, and he was at it again during the first unofficial Test against South Africa A. The India A captain kept pushing his spinners with words of encouragement on the opening day of the four-day contest.

Tanush Kotian08:03 PM, 23 December, 2024

‌Reports, BGT | Tanush Kotian likely to board Australia flight for maiden India call-up 

Tanush Kotian03:26 PM, 05 October, 2024

‌Irani Cup | Kotian’s stellar show dominates Rest of India as Mumbai end 27-year drought

Tanush Kotian12:52 PM, 05 October, 2024

‌Irani Cup | Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan take page out of ‘Warnie’s’ playbook to master art of leg spin

Tanush Kotian01:17 PM, 04 October, 2024

‌Watch, Irani Trophy | Abhimanyu Easwaran vividly frustrated after missing out on deserving double hundred

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