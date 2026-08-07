Duleep Trophy
North Zone vs West Zone
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tanush Karunakar Kotian
|Nationality:
|India
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|15
|15
|Innings
|28
|15
|14
|Overs
|417.2
|136.3
|50.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|51
|6
|0
|Runs
|1487
|630
|319
|Wickets
|46
|19
|15
|Avg
|32.32
|33.15
|21.26
|SR
|54.43
|43.1
|20.06
|Eco
|3.56
|4.61
|6.35
|BB
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|15
|15
|Innings
|21
|8
|6
|Not outs
|6
|2
|4
|Runs
|650
|89
|54
|Balls Faced
|1135
|73
|42
|Avg
|43.33
|14.83
|27
|SR
|57.26
|121.91
|128.57
|Fours
|60
|8
|4
|Fifties
|6
|0
|0
|Sixies
|12
|4
|2
|Highest
|98
|27
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES
For those who are ready to get to know the cricket player Tanush Kotian, we invite you to find out all the latest news about him: how the matches with his participation went, what training plan he follows, and in which tournaments he will participate.
Rishabh Pant has always grabbed the spotlight with his witty stump mic conversations, and he was at it again during the first unofficial Test against South Africa A. The India A captain kept pushing his spinners with words of encouragement on the opening day of the four-day contest.