International career

Trevor Gwandu was born on 24 February 1998. He is a cricketer from Zimbabwe and plays as a fast bowler. His bowling style includes good pace and the ability to swing the ball. Many local coaches and selectors see potential in him.

So far, Gwandu has not played many matches for Zimbabwe at the international level. However, he has trained with national teams and joined several development squads. His skills have been seen in domestic competitions such as the Logan Cup and the Pro50 Championship. These games helped him gain more attention in Zimbabwean cricket.

Gwandu continues to work hard and grow as a player. If he keeps performing well in local tournaments, he may get more chances in the national team soon. Many believe he could become an important part of Zimbabwe’s bowling attack in the future.

2023

T20I Debut: December 7, 2023: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Harare

Trevor Gwandu got his first chance in international cricket. He played his first T20 match against Ireland.

2024

ODI Debut: November 24, 2024: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, Bulawayo

Test Debut: December 26–30, 2024: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Bulawayo

The next year, Gwandu started playing One Day Internationals. Later, he was picked for the Test team in a home series against Afghanistan.

2025

Last Test: February 6–10, 2025: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Bulawayo

Last ODI: February 18, 2025: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Harare

Last T20I: February 25, 2025: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Harare

In early 2025, Gwandu took part in all three formats against Ireland. All matches were played in Zimbabwe.

Test Matches

Matches: 2

Runs: 23

Batting Average: 12

Fours: 1

Most Recent Match: 18 runs from 79 balls vs Ireland (Feb 2025, Bulawayo)

ODI Matches

Matches: 7

Runs: 7

Batting Average: 4

Fours: 0

Most Recent Match: 0 runs from 0 balls vs Ireland (Feb 2025, Harare)

T20I Matches

Matches: 14

Runs: 14

Batting Average: 14

Fours: 0

Most Recent Match: 0 runs from 0 balls vs Ireland (Feb 2025, Harare)

Leagues Participation

Trevor Gwandu has not taken part in any major franchise or domestic leagues outside of international and local matches.

Domestic career

Trevor Gwandu was born on February 24, 1998, in Harare, Zimbabwe. He started playing domestic cricket in 2017. His first-class debut came in the Logan Cup for Mid West Rhinos on October 10, 2017, against Mountaineers in Harare. His last first-class match took place in April 2025 in a game between Northerns and Southerns, also held in Harare.

He entered List A cricket on December 1, 2017, for Rhinos against Eagles. His most recent match in this format happened on March 16, 2025, when Rhinos played against Mountaineers in Mutare.

In T20s, Gwandu made his debut on March 24, 2022, in a match between Tuskers and Rhinos in Harare. His last T20 game was on February 25, 2025, where he appeared in a Zimbabwe vs Ireland fixture.

In the 2020–21 Logan Cup, he was named in the Rhinos squad again. During the 2023–24 season, he played for Southern Rocks. He took part in three matches in that tournament. His bowling economy was 2.40, and his average was 24.00.

He has played for various domestic teams over the years. These include Rhinos, Southern Rocks, Takashinga 2, and Harare Bolts. Gwandu bowls right-arm medium pace and bats right-handed in the lower order.

Records and achievements

Trevor Gwandu’s cricket journey began with steady progress through domestic and international cricket.

Trevor’s first first-class match was on October 10, 2017, when he played for Mid West Rhinos in the 2017–2018 Logan Cup.

He debuted in List A cricket on December 1, 2017, for Mid West Rhinos in the 2017–2018 Pro50 Championship.

In December 2020, he played for the Rhinos in the 2020–2021 Logan Cup.

Trevor got his first international call-up in December 2023 during the Irish Tour of Zimbabwe. He debuted on December 7, 2023.

Trevor made his ODI debut on November 24, 2024, in a match against Pakistan.

Personal life

Trevor Gwandu is a young cricketer in the early stages of his career. While he has begun to gain attention in cricket, not much is known about his private life. Here is what is available:

Family

There is little information about Trevor’s family. Details about his wife or children are not publicly known.

Finance

Trevor has earned money through his appearances in international ODIs and T20Is for Zimbabwe. His domestic cricket career and some brand endorsements also contribute to his income. His estimated net worth is around $1 million.

Scandals

No scandals or controversies have been associated with Trevor so far.

Fans

Trevor has a small but growing following on social media. His Instagram account (@tr0v7) has around 1.5k followers. As his career progresses, his fanbase is expected to increase.