Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
all rounder
|Full name:
|Trevor Gwandu
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|11
|9
|Innings
|25
|10
|9
|Overs
|213.5
|57.0
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|39
|4
|0
|Runs
|706
|315
|228
|Wickets
|16
|12
|3
|Avg
|44.12
|26.25
|76
|SR
|80.18
|28.5
|52
|Eco
|3.3
|5.52
|8.76
|BB
|4
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|11
|9
|Innings
|26
|10
|5
|Not outs
|2
|5
|1
|Runs
|333
|74
|35
|Balls Faced
|803
|81
|32
|Avg
|13.87
|14.8
|8.75
|SR
|41.46
|91.35
|109.37
|Fours
|42
|7
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|1
|Highest
|39
|33
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
Trevor Gwandu was born on 24 February 1998. He is a cricketer from Zimbabwe and plays as a fast bowler. His bowling style includes good pace and the ability to swing the ball. Many local coaches and selectors see potential in him.
So far, Gwandu has not played many matches for Zimbabwe at the international level. However, he has trained with national teams and joined several development squads. His skills have been seen in domestic competitions such as the Logan Cup and the Pro50 Championship. These games helped him gain more attention in Zimbabwean cricket.
Gwandu continues to work hard and grow as a player. If he keeps performing well in local tournaments, he may get more chances in the national team soon. Many believe he could become an important part of Zimbabwe’s bowling attack in the future.
Trevor Gwandu has not taken part in any major franchise or domestic leagues outside of international and local matches.
Trevor Gwandu was born on February 24, 1998, in Harare, Zimbabwe. He started playing domestic cricket in 2017. His first-class debut came in the Logan Cup for Mid West Rhinos on October 10, 2017, against Mountaineers in Harare. His last first-class match took place in April 2025 in a game between Northerns and Southerns, also held in Harare.
He entered List A cricket on December 1, 2017, for Rhinos against Eagles. His most recent match in this format happened on March 16, 2025, when Rhinos played against Mountaineers in Mutare.
In T20s, Gwandu made his debut on March 24, 2022, in a match between Tuskers and Rhinos in Harare. His last T20 game was on February 25, 2025, where he appeared in a Zimbabwe vs Ireland fixture.
In the 2020–21 Logan Cup, he was named in the Rhinos squad again. During the 2023–24 season, he played for Southern Rocks. He took part in three matches in that tournament. His bowling economy was 2.40, and his average was 24.00.
He has played for various domestic teams over the years. These include Rhinos, Southern Rocks, Takashinga 2, and Harare Bolts. Gwandu bowls right-arm medium pace and bats right-handed in the lower order.
Trevor Gwandu’s cricket journey began with steady progress through domestic and international cricket.
Trevor Gwandu is a young cricketer in the early stages of his career. While he has begun to gain attention in cricket, not much is known about his private life. Here is what is available:
There is little information about Trevor’s family. Details about his wife or children are not publicly known.
Trevor has earned money through his appearances in international ODIs and T20Is for Zimbabwe. His domestic cricket career and some brand endorsements also contribute to his income. His estimated net worth is around $1 million.
No scandals or controversies have been associated with Trevor so far.
Trevor has a small but growing following on social media. His Instagram account (@tr0v7) has around 1.5k followers. As his career progresses, his fanbase is expected to increase.