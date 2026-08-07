Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|18
|41
|18
|Innings
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Overs
|9.4
|0
|9.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|50
|0
|50
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|50
|0
|50
|0
|SR
|58
|0
|58
|0
|Eco
|5.17
|0
|5.17
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|18
|41
|18
|Innings
|39
|16
|39
|16
|Not outs
|6
|3
|6
|3
|Runs
|930
|323
|930
|323
|Balls Faced
|1607
|295
|1607
|295
|Avg
|28.18
|24.84
|28.18
|24.84
|SR
|57.87
|109.49
|57.87
|109.49
|Fours
|66
|25
|66
|25
|Fifties
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Sixies
|2
|6
|2
|6
|Highest
|109
|51
|109
|51
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|1
|0