Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan

Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan

all rounder

Full name:Chundangapoyil Puthiyapurayil Rizwan
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches41184118
Innings5050
Overs9.409.40
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs500500
Wickets1010
Avg500500
SR580580
Eco5.1705.170
BB1010
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches41184118
Innings39163916
Not outs6363
Runs930323930323
Balls Faced16072951607295
Avg28.1824.8428.1824.84
SR57.87109.4957.87109.49
Fours66256625
Fifties4141
Sixies2626
Highest1095110951
Hundreds1010

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