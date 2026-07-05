Cormac Hassett
batsman
|Full name:
|Cormac Hassett
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|8
|Innings
|1
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|135
|Balls Faced
|29
|133
|Avg
|9
|19.28
|SR
|31.03
|101.5
|Fours
|0
|17
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|49
|Hundreds
|0
|0