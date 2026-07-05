Cormac Hassett

Cormac Hassett

batsman

Full name:Cormac Hassett
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2023 Teams

Munster Reds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches18
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches18
Innings17
Not outs00
Runs9135
Balls Faced29133
Avg919.28
SR31.03101.5
Fours017
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest949
Hundreds00

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