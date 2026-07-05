Dane James Vilas
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Dane James Vilas
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|1
|199
|185
|218
|Innings
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|13.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|56
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|4.3
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|1
|199
|185
|218
|Innings
|9
|0
|298
|169
|187
|Not outs
|0
|0
|32
|25
|43
|Runs
|94
|0
|10633
|5292
|4034
|Balls Faced
|210
|0
|16189
|5283
|3135
|Avg
|10.44
|0
|39.97
|36.75
|28.01
|SR
|44.76
|0
|65.68
|100.17
|128.67
|Fours
|11
|0
|1251
|452
|299
|Fifties
|0
|0
|47
|27
|16
|Sixies
|0
|0
|121
|116
|126
|Highest
|26
|0
|266
|166
|75
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|25
|10
|0