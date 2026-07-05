Dane James Vilas

Dane James Vilas

wicket keeper

Full name:Dane James Vilas
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2024 Teams

Lancashire

Paarl Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches61199185218
Innings00300
Overs0013.000
Balls-----
Maidens00200
Runs005600
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco004.300
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches61199185218
Innings90298169187
Not outs00322543
Runs9401063352924034
Balls Faced21001618952833135
Avg10.44039.9736.7528.01
SR44.76065.68100.17128.67
Fours1101251452299
Fifties00472716
Sixies00121116126
Highest26026616675
Hundreds0025100

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