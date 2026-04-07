Kwena Maphaka

Kwena Maphaka

bowler

Full name:Kwena Maphaka
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):April 8, 2006 (19)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Height:188 cm
Hometown:Johannesburg, South Africa
Jersey Number:4
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Durban Super Giants

Lions

Paarl Royals

Rajasthan Royals

Sa Emerging

South Africa

South Africa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches15
Innings25
Overs17.017.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs70118
Wickets36
Avg23.3319.66
SR3417
Eco4.116.94
BB34
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches15
Innings21
Not outs01
Runs41
Balls Faced232
Avg20
SR17.3950
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest41
Hundreds00

Kwena Maphaka Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

International career

Kwena Maphaka’s journey in international cricket has been impressive. He has quickly made a name for himself with standout performances at a young age.

  • 2023
    • June: Maphaka debuted in first-class cricket at the age of 17 during South Africa A's tour of Sri Lanka. He took 2 wickets in the first innings and dismissed Sri Lanka A's captain in the second innings.
    • August: After Lungi Ngidi’s injury, Maphaka was added to South Africa’s T20I squad for their series against the West Indies. He debuted on 23 August, becoming the youngest South African to play in men's international cricket at just 18 years and 137 days. He took 1/25 in 3.5 overs, with West Indian captain Rovman Powell as his first wicket.
  • 2024
    • August: Maphaka was again part of the South African squad for the T20I series against the West Indies.
    • December: He replaced Gerald Coetzee for the second Test against Sri Lanka after Coetzee suffered a groin injury.
    • 19 December: Maphaka made his ODI debut against Pakistan, becoming the youngest South African to play in ODIs. He took 4/72, with Babar Azam as his first ODI wicket.

Kwena Maphaka’s performances in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup have gained attention. He has set multiple records and shown his skill in his age group.

  • 2022:
    • Maphaka, at the age of 15, was included in South Africa’s squad for the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He played in three matches, taking 7 wickets with an average of 18.28.
  • 2023-2024:
    • In his first match against the West Indies, Maphaka claimed a five-wicket haul and was named Player of the Match.
    • He also took five wickets against Zimbabwe and six wickets against Sri Lanka in the Super Six stage.
    • Maphaka set a new record by taking three five-wicket hauls, the most by any player in a single Under-19 World Cup tournament.
    • In the semi-final against India, he took 3 wickets, although South Africa lost the match.
    • He finished the tournament with 21 wickets, the second most in the tournament, with an average of 9.71.
    • December 2023: Maphaka was named in South Africa's squad for the 2024 Under-19 World Cup.
  • 2024:
    • Maphaka's 28 wickets in two Under-19 World Cups (2022 and 2024) make him equal to Wesley Madhevere of Zimbabwe for the most wickets in Under-19 World Cup history.

Leagues Participation

Kwena Maphaka has taken part in some of the biggest franchise leagues in cricket. His journey in these leagues shows his growing skills and talent in the game.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Kwena Maphaka joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, playing for Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Dilshan Madushanka. He traveled quickly from his studies in South Africa to join Mumbai's pre-season camp. Maphaka made his debut for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024.

In the 2025 IPL Auction, Rajasthan Royals signed Maphaka for Rs. 1.50 crore. Although his appearances were limited, he impressed the coaching staff, finishing the season with an improved economy rate of 10.80 compared to his debut year.

For the 2026 season, Rajasthan Royals officially retained Maphaka for INR 1.50 crore. He enters the 19th edition of the IPL in peak physical condition following the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he represented South Africa and claimed 2 wickets with an impressive economy of 6.38.

Year

Team

Auction Price

Role

Debut Match

2024

Mumbai Indians

N/A

Fast Bowler

Debuted vs SRH

2025

Rajasthan Royals

Rs. 1.50 crore

Fast Bowler

Played as a tactical pace option

2026

Rajasthan Royals

Rs. 1.50 crore

Fast Bowler

Retained

SA20

In 2023, Maphaka signed with Paarl Royals for the 2024 SA20 season. He could not play due to his commitment with the Under-19 World Cup but was retained by the franchise for the 2025 season. Maphaka has also played for South Africa A and started his domestic cricket career with the Lions. He plans to focus more on cricket after completing his schooling, but he is also interested in studying sports management or sports psychology.

Year

Team

Contract Status

Role

Reason for Absence

2024

Paarl Royals

Contracted

Fast Bowler

Unable to play (WC)

2025

Paarl Royals

Retained

Fast Bowler

Upcoming Season

Domestic career

Kwena Maphaka started his domestic career with the South Africa Emerging Players team in the 2023 CSA One-Day Cup. He debuted on 6 October 2023, taking 3 wickets in a match against Limpopo. In the division 2 final against Free State Knights, Maphaka struggled and gave up 65 runs without taking any wickets.

In August 2023, Maphaka signed with Paarl Royals for the 2024 SA20 season but missed the tournament to compete in the Under-19 World Cup. He was kept by Paarl Royals for the 2025 season.

In March 2024, Maphaka joined the Lions squad in South Africa's Division 1. He debuted in the CSA T20 Challenge against Boland. Later that month, he replaced Dilshan Madushanka in Mumbai Indians' squad for the 2024 IPL. Maphaka became the youngest South African and third youngest overseas player to play in the IPL.

Records and achievements

Kwena Maphaka has reached some significant milestones in his career:

Awards:

  • Player of the Tournament at the 2024 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

Records:

  • At the 2024 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, Maphaka became the first player to take three five-wicket hauls in a single tournament. He also finished with the second-highest number of wickets in the competition.
  • On 19 December 2024, he became the youngest South African to debut in an ODI, taking 4/72 against Pakistan.
  • Maphaka debuted in T20I on 23 August 2024, recording figures of 1/25 in 3.5 overs.
  • In 2024, he was named the Player of the Tournament at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Personal life

Kwena Maphaka, a rising star in South African cricket, has started making waves in the cricket world. He has gained attention for his achievements on the field and the strong family support behind him. Here’s a closer look at his personal life, including his family, finances, relationships, and public image.

Family

Kwena Maphaka was born on 8 April 2006 in Johannesburg, South Africa. His father, Mabo Maphaka, works as a director at Martins Martins Limited, and his mother, Raisibe Maphaka, is also a director there. His older brother, Tetelo Mfaka, plays cricket too. Growing up in a family with a sports background, Kwena always had the support he needed to pursue his cricket career.

As a child, Kwena often played sports with his brother, who was passionate about cricket. This led Kwena to practice his bowling skills by bowling to his brother, which helped him improve over time.

Kwena is not married and has no known romantic relationships. Right now, he is focusing on his cricket and studies.

Finances

Kwena Maphaka’s net worth is around $1 million. Most of his wealth comes from his cricket career.

Cars and House

There is no information available about Kwena’s cars or house. He is young and likely has much to achieve in the future.

Scandals

In March 2024, a video of Kwena went viral. The video showed him answering a question from his mother about how he would balance his studies with playing cricket. He calmly said he would manage by doing extra lessons and working hard.

Kwena's debut in the 2024 IPL didn’t go as planned. He gave up 66 runs in 4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. South African cricket legend Dale Steyn commented on the match, saying it was a tough lesson for Kwena in his transition to professional cricket. Steyn later posted a message on social media, encouraging Kwena to stay confident and keep learning.

Fans

Kwena Maphaka has gained a lot of support from fans, especially after his impressive performance at the 2024 U19 World Cup. Many fans took to social media to praise his achievements. On 28 March 2024, Twitter users called him a rising star in South African cricket.

However, some media outlets, like The Citizen in February 2024, advised fans to be patient with Kwena. They pointed out that he is still in high school and shouldn’t be pressured with unrealistic expectations at such a young age.

Kwena’s social media following is still growing. He has around 27,000 followers on Instagram.

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