International career

Harry Singh was born on June 16, 2004. He plays as an all-rounder for England and started his journey with Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC). At the age of 20, Harry made a big step in his career when he was chosen as one of the three 12th-man candidates for the Test match against Sri Lanka.

Harry’s father, RP Singh Senior, was also part of the cricket world. He was a left-arm fast bowler who played for India in the 1980s. RP Singh Senior appeared in two One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia in 1986. His domestic cricket career was impressive as well. He played 59 first-class matches, took 150 wickets, and scored 1,413 runs. After retiring from playing, he became a coach. RP Singh Senior moved to the UK in the late 1990s, where he worked with Lancashire County Cricket Club and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Harry Singh’s rise in cricket is partly due to his father’s legacy. RP Singh Senior’s experience and knowledge have helped guide Harry on his journey. With his father’s guidance, Harry is building his own successful career.

21 August 2024: Harry Singh made his first appearance in a Test match between England and Sri Lanka as a substitute fielder. He was part of the 12th-man substitute team, alongside Charlie Barnard and Kesh Fonseka.

First Fielding Appearance: He first came onto the field in the third over when England chose to bowl. He later returned in the 37th over during the post-lunch session when Harry Brook had to leave the pitch.





This is the most significant event in Harry Singh's career so far, marking his debut in a high-profile international match.

Leagues Participation

As of now, Harry Singh has not participated in any professional cricket leagues.

Domestic career

Harry Singh has been part of Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC) since he was a child. He joined the Lancashire Academy at the age of 15 and worked his way up through the system. Harry has also represented England at the U-19 level.

His List A debut for Lancashire came on July 24, 2024, in the One-Day Cup against Durham. He has played several games since, scoring 87 runs with an average of 12.42. His highest score in these matches is 25 runs. As an off-break bowler, he has taken two wickets.

Harry's first-class debut was on September 17, 2024, against Somerset in the County Championship. He also played for Cumbria in the National Counties Trophy and T20 competitions in 2024, with a best score of 64 runs in six matches.

Harry’s connection to Lancashire runs deep. His father, RP Singh Senior, became a coach for the club after his playing career. Harry has always dreamed of playing for this team, and he is now starting to build his career with them.

Records and achievements

Harry Singh has reached important milestones in his cricket career. Below are his key records and achievements:

March 2023: Signed his first professional contract with Lancashire.

24 July 2024: Debuted for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup against Durham.

2024: Played for Cumbria in the National Counties Trophy and T20 competitions. His best score was 64 runs in six games.

Personal life

Harry Singh, born on June 16, 2004, in Blackburn, Lancashire, keeps his personal life mostly private. His focus remains on his cricket career, but some details are known.

Family

Harry is the son of former Indian cricketer R.P. Singh. His sister, Anjali Singh, also plays cricket for Cumbria in List A matches and for Lancashire in T20 competitions. Harry studied at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School.

Finance

As of 2023, Harry Singh’s estimated net worth was around $500,000.

Scandals

There have been no reports of scandals involving Harry Singh.

Fans

Harry has about 11,000 fans in Instagram. His fan base continues to grow as he builds his career.