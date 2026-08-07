Daniel Ajekun

Daniel Ajekun

batsman

Full name:Daniel Ajekun

Teams

2023 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings66
Overs11.111.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7676
Wickets44
Avg1919
SR16.7516.75
Eco6.86.8
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs00
Runs118118
Balls Faced177177
Avg10.7210.72
SR66.6666.66
Fours1111
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2222
Hundreds00

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