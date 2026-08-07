Daniel Ajekun
batsman
|Full name:
|Daniel Ajekun
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|11.1
|11.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|76
|76
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|16.75
|16.75
|Eco
|6.8
|6.8
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|118
|118
|Balls Faced
|177
|177
|Avg
|10.72
|10.72
|SR
|66.66
|66.66
|Fours
|11
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0