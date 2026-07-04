Danushka Sandaruwan Priyantha Millewage

Danushka Sandaruwan Priyantha Millewage

bowler

Full name:Danushka Sandaruwan Priyantha Millewage
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo Nsl

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10178
Innings16168
Overs196.5107.524.4
Balls---
Maidens27101
Runs764404170
Wickets29244
Avg26.3416.8342.5
SR40.7226.9537
Eco3.883.746.89
BB642
4w120
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10178
Innings16125
Not outs143
Runs928211
Balls Faced28320915
Avg6.1310.255.5
SR32.539.2373.33
Fours840
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest21177
Hundreds000

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