Danushka Sandaruwan Priyantha Millewage
bowler
|Full name:
|Danushka Sandaruwan Priyantha Millewage
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|17
|8
|Innings
|16
|16
|8
|Overs
|196.5
|107.5
|24.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|27
|10
|1
|Runs
|764
|404
|170
|Wickets
|29
|24
|4
|Avg
|26.34
|16.83
|42.5
|SR
|40.72
|26.95
|37
|Eco
|3.88
|3.74
|6.89
|BB
|6
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|17
|8
|Innings
|16
|12
|5
|Not outs
|1
|4
|3
|Runs
|92
|82
|11
|Balls Faced
|283
|209
|15
|Avg
|6.13
|10.25
|5.5
|SR
|32.5
|39.23
|73.33
|Fours
|8
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|21
|17
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0