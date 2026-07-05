Hapu Hendige Dimuth Sandaruwan
bowler
|Full name:
|Hapu Hendige Dimuth Sandaruwan
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|11
|10
|Innings
|4
|0
|0
|Overs
|10.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|59
|0
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|59
|0
|0
|SR
|60
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.9
|0
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|11
|10
|Innings
|20
|10
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|529
|312
|104
|Balls Faced
|847
|387
|104
|Avg
|27.84
|34.66
|13
|SR
|62.45
|80.62
|100
|Fours
|48
|30
|9
|Fifties
|4
|4
|0
|Sixies
|17
|6
|2
|Highest
|97
|88
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0