Hapu Hendige Dimuth Sandaruwan

Hapu Hendige Dimuth Sandaruwan

bowler

Full name:Hapu Hendige Dimuth Sandaruwan
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131110
Innings400
Overs10.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs5900
Wickets100
Avg5900
SR6000
Eco5.900
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131110
Innings20109
Not outs111
Runs529312104
Balls Faced847387104
Avg27.8434.6613
SR62.4580.62100
Fours48309
Fifties440
Sixies1762
Highest978825
Hundreds000

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