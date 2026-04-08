Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
bowler
|Full name:
|Darshan Girish Nalkande
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|October 4, 1998 (24)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Libra
|Height:
|173 cm
|Hometown:
|Wardha, Maharashtra, India
|Jersey Number:
|4
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm Medium Fast
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|21
|35
|Innings
|4
|21
|35
|Overs
|39.0
|165.5
|117.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|19
|14
|Runs
|201
|942
|910
|Wickets
|1
|37
|58
|Avg
|201
|25.45
|15.68
|SR
|234
|26.89
|12.18
|Eco
|5.15
|5.68
|7.72
|BB
|1
|4
|5
|4w
|0
|1
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|21
|35
|Innings
|5
|13
|18
|Not outs
|1
|2
|4
|Runs
|74
|269
|85
|Balls Faced
|92
|253
|104
|Avg
|18.5
|24.45
|6.07
|SR
|80.43
|106.32
|81.73
|Fours
|9
|15
|3
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|3
|16
|4
|Highest
|66
|57
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189