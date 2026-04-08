Darshan Girish Nalkande

Darshan Girish Nalkande

bowler

Full name:Darshan Girish Nalkande
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):October 4, 1998 (24)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Height:173 cm
Hometown:Wardha, Maharashtra, India
Jersey Number:4
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm Medium Fast
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches32135
Innings42135
Overs39.0165.5117.5
Balls---
Maidens61914
Runs201942910
Wickets13758
Avg20125.4515.68
SR23426.8912.18
Eco5.155.687.72
BB145
4w013
5w002
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches32135
Innings51318
Not outs124
Runs7426985
Balls Faced92253104
Avg18.524.456.07
SR80.43106.3281.73
Fours9153
Fifties120
Sixies3164
Highest665721
Hundreds000

Darshan Girish Nalkande Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

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