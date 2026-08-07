Delawar Khan

Delawar Khan

all rounder

Full name:Delawar Khan
Nationality:Denmark
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Denmark

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches18418
Innings15415
Overs43.135.143.1
Balls---
Maidens242
Runs288149288
Wickets14914
Avg20.5716.5520.57
SR18.523.4418.5
Eco6.674.236.67
BB333
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches18418
Innings15415
Not outs414
Runs15028150
Balls Faced12521125
Avg13.639.3313.63
SR120133.33120
Fours727
Fifties000
Sixies11111
Highest402340
Hundreds000

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