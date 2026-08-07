Delawar Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Delawar Khan
|Nationality:
|Denmark
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|4
|18
|Innings
|15
|4
|15
|Overs
|43.1
|35.1
|43.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|4
|2
|Runs
|288
|149
|288
|Wickets
|14
|9
|14
|Avg
|20.57
|16.55
|20.57
|SR
|18.5
|23.44
|18.5
|Eco
|6.67
|4.23
|6.67
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|4
|18
|Innings
|15
|4
|15
|Not outs
|4
|1
|4
|Runs
|150
|28
|150
|Balls Faced
|125
|21
|125
|Avg
|13.63
|9.33
|13.63
|SR
|120
|133.33
|120
|Fours
|7
|2
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|11
|1
|11
|Highest
|40
|23
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0