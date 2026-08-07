Digvijay Rangi
batsman
|Full name:
|Digvijay Rangi
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|8
|Innings
|11
|7
|Overs
|69.0
|14.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|381
|103
|Wickets
|7
|3
|Avg
|54.42
|34.33
|SR
|59.14
|29
|Eco
|5.52
|7.1
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|8
|Innings
|15
|6
|Not outs
|2
|3
|Runs
|262
|92
|Balls Faced
|340
|79
|Avg
|20.15
|30.66
|SR
|77.05
|116.45
|Fours
|20
|7
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|8
|4
|Highest
|58
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0