Digvijay Rangi

Digvijay Rangi

batsman

Full name:Digvijay Rangi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches168
Innings117
Overs69.014.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs381103
Wickets73
Avg54.4234.33
SR59.1429
Eco5.527.1
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches168
Innings156
Not outs23
Runs26292
Balls Faced34079
Avg20.1530.66
SR77.05116.45
Fours207
Fifties10
Sixies84
Highest5835
Hundreds00

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