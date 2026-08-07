Dilum Fernando
bowler
|Full name:
|Dilum Fernando
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|Innings
|2
|3
|1
|Overs
|8.0
|10.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|42
|96
|24
|Wickets
|0
|1
|2
|Avg
|0
|96
|12
|SR
|0
|60
|12
|Eco
|5.25
|9.6
|6
|BB
|0
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|Innings
|0
|3
|0
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|1
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|4
|8
|0
|Avg
|0
|1
|0
|SR
|25
|25
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0