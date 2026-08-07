Dilum Fernando

Dilum Fernando

bowler

Full name:Dilum Fernando
Nationality:Sri lanka

Teams

2025 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131
Innings231
Overs8.010.04.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs429624
Wickets012
Avg09612
SR06012
Eco5.259.66
BB012
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131
Innings030
Not outs010
Runs120
Balls Faced480
Avg010
SR25250
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest120
Hundreds000

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