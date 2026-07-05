Dineth Samaraweera
bowler
|Full name:
|Dineth Samaraweera
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|Overs
|26.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|96
|55
|Wickets
|4
|1
|Avg
|24
|55
|SR
|39
|78
|Eco
|3.69
|4.23
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|17
|4
|Balls Faced
|22
|7
|Avg
|5.66
|0
|SR
|77.27
|57.14
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0