Dineth Samaraweera

Dineth Samaraweera

bowler

Full name:Dineth Samaraweera

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings32
Overs26.013.0
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs9655
Wickets41
Avg2455
SR3978
Eco3.694.23
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings41
Not outs11
Runs174
Balls Faced227
Avg5.660
SR77.2757.14
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest164
Hundreds00

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