Dipu Ch Sangma

Dipu Ch Sangma

bowler

Full name:Dipu Ch Sangma
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches262613
Innings382512
Overs359.0169.532.2
Balls---
Maidens68150
Runs1160739219
Wickets34198
Avg34.1138.8927.37
SR63.3553.6324.25
Eco3.234.356.77
BB531
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches262613
Innings38148
Not outs533
Runs51017242
Balls Faced100124064
Avg15.4515.638.4
SR50.9471.6665.62
Fours71153
Fifties210
Sixies460
Highest1146013
Hundreds100

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Yadav, Sanjay

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