Dipu Ch Sangma
bowler
|Full name:
|Dipu Ch Sangma
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|26
|13
|Innings
|38
|25
|12
|Overs
|359.0
|169.5
|32.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|68
|15
|0
|Runs
|1160
|739
|219
|Wickets
|34
|19
|8
|Avg
|34.11
|38.89
|27.37
|SR
|63.35
|53.63
|24.25
|Eco
|3.23
|4.35
|6.77
|BB
|5
|3
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|26
|13
|Innings
|38
|14
|8
|Not outs
|5
|3
|3
|Runs
|510
|172
|42
|Balls Faced
|1001
|240
|64
|Avg
|15.45
|15.63
|8.4
|SR
|50.94
|71.66
|65.62
|Fours
|71
|15
|3
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|4
|6
|0
|Highest
|114
|60
|13
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0