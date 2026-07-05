DM Payne

DM Payne

all rounder

Full name:DM Payne

Teams

2023 Teams

Otago Sparks Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1012
Innings110
Overs2.05.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs6460
Wickets100
Avg600
SR1200
Eco39.20
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1012
Innings1911
Not outs100
Runs25640
Balls Faced637121
Avg14.2240
SR40.1833.330
Fours3300
Fifties100
Sixies300
Highest5540
Hundreds000

Another Players

Carson, Eden J

Carson, Eden J

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Ebrahim, Kate Ellen

Ebrahim, Kate Ellen

James, Bella

James, Bella

Black, Emma

Black, Emma

Blakely, Caitlin

Blakely, Caitlin

Bates, Suzie

Bates, Suzie

Darlington, Hannah

Darlington, Hannah

Deerness, Chloe

Deerness, Chloe

Jensen, Hayley

Jensen, Hayley