DM Payne
all rounder
|Full name:
|DM Payne
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|5.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|46
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|6
|0
|0
|SR
|12
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|9.2
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|1
|2
|Innings
|19
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|256
|4
|0
|Balls Faced
|637
|12
|1
|Avg
|14.22
|4
|0
|SR
|40.18
|33.33
|0
|Fours
|33
|0
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|55
|4
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0