Sadeesh Jayawardena
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Sadeesh Jayawardena
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|4
|Innings
|13
|2
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|300
|45
|27
|Balls Faced
|691
|106
|57
|Avg
|23.07
|22.5
|6.75
|SR
|43.41
|42.45
|47.36
|Fours
|24
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|49
|24
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0