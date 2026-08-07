Sadeesh Jayawardena

Sadeesh Jayawardena

wicket keeper

Full name:Sadeesh Jayawardena
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches824
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches824
Innings1324
Not outs000
Runs3004527
Balls Faced69110657
Avg23.0722.56.75
SR43.4142.4547.36
Fours2401
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest492415
Hundreds000

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