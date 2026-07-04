Ethan John Cunningham
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ethan John Cunningham
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|8.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|31
|20
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|31
|0
|SR
|48
|0
|Eco
|3.87
|10
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|90
|37
|Balls Faced
|76
|29
|Avg
|18
|7.4
|SR
|118.42
|127.58
|Fours
|7
|5
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|6
|1
|Highest
|65
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0