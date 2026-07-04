Ethan John Cunningham

Ethan John Cunningham

all rounder

Full name:Ethan John Cunningham

Teams

2026 Teams

Sa Emerging

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches55
Innings22
Overs8.02.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs3120
Wickets10
Avg310
SR480
Eco3.8710
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs9037
Balls Faced7629
Avg187.4
SR118.42127.58
Fours75
Fifties10
Sixies61
Highest6528
Hundreds00

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