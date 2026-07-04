International career

Andile Simelane was born on 3 June 2003 in Durban, South Africa. He started his cricket career at a young age and has played for various teams, including South Africa’s Under-19 squad. Below are the key events of his international career:

8 October 2021: Debuted in the CSA Provincial T20 Knock-Out tournament for South Africa Under-19.

21 January 2022: Played in the ICC Under-19 World Cup against Ireland Under-19. South Africa won by 153 runs. Simelane scored 26 runs and took 2 wickets.

November 2021: Named in South Africa’s team for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

8 November 2024: Made his T20I debut for South Africa against India in Durban.

13 November 2024: In a match against India, Simelane stopped Indian player Rinku Singh with a precise kick during the third game of a series.

10 December 2024: Played his last match of the year for South Africa against Pakistan in Durban.

By November 2024, Simelane had played 76 professional matches, including 5 T20I games.

Leagues Participation

Andile Simelane has played in several cricket leagues. Below are details about his time in the SA20 and T20 leagues:

SA20

Simelane is part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team for the 2025 SA20 season. He is known for his strong batting and bowling skills. On February 8, 2025, in the final match of the series, Simelane scored 5 runs (10) in a game against MI Cape Town. MI Cape Town won by 76 runs at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Year Team Notes January 2025 Sunrisers Eastern Cape Member of the team for the 2025 SA20 season February 2025 Sunrisers Eastern Cape Scored 5 runs (10) in the series finale

T20

Simelane started his T20 career with South Africa U19 in 2021. He debuted on October 8, 2021, in a match against Easterns at Bloemfontein. His most recent T20 match was played in February 2025, in a game between MI Cape Town and Eastern Cape in Johannesburg.

Year Team Notes October 2021 South Africa U19 Debut match against Easterns at Bloemfontein February 2025 MI Cape Town vs Eastern Cape Last match at Johannesburg against Eastern Cape

Domestic career

Andile Simelane, aged 21, is an all-rounder who plays for the Dolphins. He grew up in KwaZulu-Natal and learned a lot from Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo while playing for the Dolphins. Simelane said that when he first heard he would join the Proteas team for the UAE tour, he was too nervous to pick up the phone.

Simelane made his List A debut for KwaZulu-Natal on January 26, 2020, during the 2019–20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. He then made his First-Class debut for the Dolphins on February 19, 2023, in the 2022–23 CSA 4-Day Series tournament.

In April 2024, Simelane helped the Dolphins win the CSA T20 Challenge semifinal match against the Warriors, with a score of 166/5.

In August 2024, he joined the SA Emerging team for their tour to Zimbabwe and played for South Africa A in matches against Sri Lanka A.

Simelane has played 33 T20 matches, scoring 125 runs with an average of 7.81 and a strike rate of 86.80. His highest score in T20 matches is 22. He has also taken 10 wickets in all formats. In First-Class cricket, Simelane scored 229 runs in 10 matches with an average of 50.

Records and achievements

Andile Simelane has reached important milestones in his cricket career. Below are some of his key achievements:

November 2021: Selected for South Africa’s squad in the U19 World Cup. He took 4 wickets in six matches. His team reached the quarter-finals.

August 2024: Scored 110 runs off 70 balls in a match against the Zimbabwe Emerging team.

2022: Played for the South Africa U19 team at the Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Personal life

Andile Simelane keeps most of his personal life private, but some details are available for fans and the public.

Finance

As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at 471 thousand dollars.

Scandals

On November 13, 2024, Simelane kicked Indian player Rinku Singh during a match. This incident did not lead to major controversy.

Fans

He has 6,000 followers on Instagram.